'Sick & Twisted' animation festival returns to Magic Bag
An evening of squirm-inducing and gut-busting creative animated shorts returns to the Magic Bag with the annual Spike & Mike Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation.
A favorite since 1992, the collection of brief cartoons will show three times this month at the Ferndale venue to an 18-and-older audience. This year's program runs just under 90 minutes and includes more than two dozen clips that run just a few minutes each.
The longest clip is a returning "Captain Awesome," clocking in at eight minutes. Another long-ish feature is "The Saga of Bjorn," a 7-minute fantasy cartoon from Denmark about an aging viking who struggles to reach Valhalla.
In the two-and-a-half minute long "Cats N Things" lovable bunnies will sing an homage to pit bulls.
Founded by Spike Decker and Mike Gribble (the latter of whom died several years ago), the festival was a part of the early careers of animation mega stars like Mike Judge ("Beavis & Butthead") and Matt Stone and Trey Parker who went on to create "South Park."
John Lasseter, former chief creative officer of Pixar, and Academy Award-nominated animator Don Hertzfeldt have also contributed shorts to past Sick & Twisted fests.
Spike & Mike Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation
8 p.m. doors and 9 p.m. show Thurs., Sun. and Feb. 28
Magic Bag
22920 Woodward, Ferndale
$8 in advance, $10 at the door
(248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com
