Larry Nassar documentary to play Tribeca film fest
"At the Heart of Gold" will premiere later this year on HBO
A documentary about the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal that rocked Michigan State University and the USA Gymnastics program will premiere at next month's Tribeca Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.
"At the Heart of Gold" is one of several films with Michigan ties. The Michigan-filmed "Slay the Dragon," which takes on the topic of gerrymandering, will also play, as will "You Don't Nomi," a documentary from Troy writer-director Jeffrey McHale, about the ride of 1995's "Showgirls" from notorious flop to cult classic.
"Safe Spaces," a comedy starring Justin Long and Kate Berlant and produced by Ann Arbor native Courtenay Johnson, is also due to screen at the fest, which runs April 24th to May 5th in New York.
"At the Heart of Gold" is written and directed by Erin Lee Carr and has backing from HBO. It is set to air on the network later this year, although a premiere date has not been disclosed.
