Trailer for the concert film now available to view online

Aretha Franklin in "Amazing Grace." (Photo: Provided courtesy of Al’s Records and Tapes)

The trailer for the Aretha Franklin documentary "Amazing Grace" premiered online on Wednesday.

The film, which chronicles Franklin's 1972 performance at a church in South Central Los Angeles, has been buried for decades but was finally shown to audiences in late 2018.

"Amazing Grace" opens in theaters April 5.

A four-LP expanded version of the live album, "Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings," will be released on vinyl on March 22.

