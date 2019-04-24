New York – The Oscars have tweaked a few rules, but not any that would limit the eligibility of Netflix films at the Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Pictures’ board of governors announced early Wednesday a handful of changes passed during its annual April rules meeting. The biggest news was what the 54-person board elected not to alter: the one-week theatrical release required for an Oscar nomination.
In a statement, academy president John Bailey said the issue “weighed heavily in our discussions” and that the film industry’s changes will continue to merit study and debate. But for now, a brief release in a Los Angeles County theater remains the bar for entry.
Some board members have argued that a more substantial theatrical release should be required.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2019/04/24/oscars-rule-changes/39388247/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.