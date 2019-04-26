Taylor Schilling stars in comedy that finds a career woman tracking down her niece at an Insane Clown Posse concert

Bryn Vale and Taylor Schilling in "Family." (Photo: The Film Arcade)

The Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos helps a woman achieve her personal best in "Family," writer-director Laura Steinel's comedy which will earn a resounding "whoop whoop!" from the Faygo-loving community.

Others might not be quite as enthusiastic. But "Family" successfully milks laughs from its contrived premise, and its game cast help it rise above its conventional roots.

Kate ("Orange is the New Black's" Taylor Schilling) is a determined, fiercely focused, self-involved career woman, whose obsession with her work overshadows every other aspect of her life. She's horrible to her co-workers and even worse to her family, namely her brother (Eric Edelstein), whom she barely acknowledges.

A family emergency causes Kate to have to care for her 11-year-old niece, Maddie (Bryn Vale), so you know what happens next: Kate, aloof and standoffish at first, learns to open her heart and care for Maddie, thereby learning important personal lessons about what truly matters in life. Raise your hand if you've heard this one before.

But Schilling injects her character with a shrillness that bites because of its exaggerated tones, and the film's supporting cast — including Kate McKinnon, Bryan Tyree Henry, Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman and scene-stealer Fabrizio Zacharee Guido — make "Family" worth the ride.

As for the Juggalo subplot — Maddie heads off to the Gathering, unsupervised — it seems to have been chosen at random; the ICP subculture is a stand-in for any disenfranchised group. But Steinel has a fondness for the Juggalo lifestyle and sees the good in its communal aspects, which even allows for a cameo from ICP themselves. Whoop whoop, indeed.

'Family'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for language, some sexual content and drug use

Running time: 88 minutes

