Sacramento, Calif. – May the fourth officially be with you.
The California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month.
It’s a play on the Star Wars’ phrase “may the Force be with you.” The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.
The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s “decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.”
A charity group that dresses up as stormtroopers are at the Capitol and a hot air balloon that looked like Yoda flew outside.
