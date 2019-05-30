A scene from Toy Story 4. (Photo: Pixar)

After nearly a decade of anticipation, Woody and Buzz are launching on another adventure on June 21.

AMC Theatres invites Michigan fans to celebrate "Toy Story 4" with a nearly nine-hour-long marathon ahead of the film's release.

Many Michigan AMC Theaters will host the marathon of four films on June 20. Tickets are $35 to attend the eight-hour and 44-minute showing.

In addition to seeing all four movies back to back, fans will receive an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and a special event-only concession offer, according to AMC.

Fans will watch "Toy Story 4" an hour earlier than the midnight release.

If fans don’t have time to watch all four movies, AMC also is hosting a separate event June 20 where viewers can see "Toy Story 4" an hour early. They also will receive the set of collectible character cards. Tickets for the single showing are $20.

Showtimes for individual theaters have not been announced. Michigan AMC Theatres holding the events include:

- AMC Woodhaven Village 10 in Woodhaven.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

- AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn.

- AMC Star Southfield 20 in Southfield.

- AMC Livonia 20 in Livonia.

- AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights.

- AMC Star Great Lakes 25 in Auburn Hills.

- AMC Star Gratiot 15 in Clinton Township.

- AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights.

Tickets for the "Toy Story 4" marathon

Tickets for the Opening Night Fan Event

Clark Doman contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2019/05/30/amc-theatres-host-toy-story-4-marathon/1290490001/