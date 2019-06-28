15th anniversary of Michael Moore's film festival includes more than 200 films and events

Flint documentary filmmaker Michael Moore addresses the audience during a screening of his new film Farenheit 11/9 at The Whiting auditorium in Flint, Michigan on Monday, September 10, 2018. (Photo: Jacob Carah, Special to The Detroit News)

Appearances from Lily Tomlin and Kathy Griffin and more than 200 films and events will highlight this year's Traverse City Film Festival, July 30-Aug.4.

The festival's 15th anniversary carries the theme "Cinema Saves the World." Tickets for screenings and events go on sale to TCFF members July 7 and to the general public on July 13.

Festival founder, programmer and president Michael Moore will present Lily Tomlin with the fest's Lifetime Achievement Award and will engage in a 90-minute conversation with Tomlin at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Traverse City State Theater. The fest will also screen Tomlin's 1977 film "The Late Show" and her 1986 documentary "Lily Tomlin."

Tomlin's "Grace and Frankie" co-star Jane Fonda was honored at last year's fest.

Griffin will be on hand for a screening of her documentary "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story," which centers on the controversy surrounding a photograph of Griffin holding a fake severed head of Donald Trump.

Other festival highlights include screenings of "Boy Howdy!: The Story of Creem Magazine," a screening of Jeff Daniels-starring "Guest Artist" and an outdoor screening of "Woodstock," two weeks short of the festival's 50th anniversary.

A full list of films and programs, as well as complete ticketing information, can be found at tcff.org.

