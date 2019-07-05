This June 26, 2019 photo released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Angourie Rice, Zach Barack and Remy Hii at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Stewart Cook, AP)

Los Angeles – The first openly transgender actor in the Marvel Universe says there needs to be more representation of his experience.

Zach Barack plays a classmate of Peter Parker’s in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” His gender identity is not addressed in the brief role.

Barack said to him, superhero movies “always felt like a trans story because it’s talking about identity.”

Barack says there needs to be more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies.

The 23-year-old Chicago-area native also appeared in the TV series “L.A.’s Finest.”

The new Spider-Man movie is now playing in theaters.

