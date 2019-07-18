Tom Cruise presents a clip from "Top Gun: Maverick" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

San Diego – Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.

