Review: Satan, pizzas and the wealthy collide in 'Satanic Panic'
Horror comedy delivers gross-outs, laughs
In “Satanic Panic,” Hayley Griffith plays a pizza delivery girl who gets sucked into a world of satanic rituals, blood sacrifices and upper-class suburbia run amok, all because of a stiffed tip.
It won't convert any non-believers, but this horror comedy is self-aware enough to deliver the right mixture of laughs, gross-outs and demon-tinged ridiculousness to please its intended audience of gorehounds and genre geeks.
Griffith is plucky as Sam, who on her first night working for Home Run Pizza takes a delivery on the outer edges of town. When her appallingly rich customer fails to tip on delivery of five pizzas, Sam storms into his mansion, only to interrupt a satanic ritual already in progress.
Danica (Rebecca Romijn in a game performance) is leading the proceedings and settles her eyes on Sam, since she needs a virgin to complete a ritualistic sacrifice. Sam is offended Danica presumes she’s a virgin, which is indicative of the film’s loose, fun sense of humor.
“Satanic Panic” is produced by Fangoria, whose blood-splattered print magazine has offered many a titillation to young horror fans the world over. And “Satanic Panic” doesn’t forsake its legacy, delivering several sequences of icky, squishy, gut-churning grossness that fit well under the magazine’s banner.
Griffith, for her part, makes an impression as a sweet-natured innocent in a world gone mad. And if director Chelsea Stardust, working from a script by Grady Hendrix, doesn’t quite deliver a scathing commentary of wealthy 1 percenters, she makes several attempts.
Mostly “Satanic Panic” is a lark, a goof-off with a great name. It's a lot like a bad tip: it ain't much, but it’s better than no tip at all.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
'Santanic Panic'
GRADE: B-
Not rated: Violence, language, sex, nudity, gore, witchcraft, disturbing imagery
Running time: 89 minutes
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.