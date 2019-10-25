Ticket sales will benefit Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation and SASHA Center

"The Rape of Recy Taylor," a 2017 documentary based on a book by Metro Detroit author Danielle McGuire, will screen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium at the Wayne State University Law School.

The film is based on McGuire's "At the Dark End of the Street," and tells the story of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was sexually assaulted by a group of white men in 1944 in rural Alabama. Taylor's assailants were never prosecuted, but Rosa Parks helped rally support for and bring attention to her case.

"The Rape of Recy Taylor" screens Wednesday on the campus of Wayne State University. (Photo: ICM Partners)

The event marks the movie's first local screening.

Tickets are $20 ($40 tickets include a signed copy of the book), and proceeds will benefit the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation and SASHA Center, a sexual assault prevention agency.

Following the screening, a panel of speakers — including McGuire, SASHA Center executive director Kalimah Johnson, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation board president Kim Trent and the SASHA Center's Omari Barksdale — will discuss the film and its impact.

