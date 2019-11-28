Big Sean announces Friday theater buyout for 'Queen & Slim'
The Detroit rapper is giving away tickets to a Friday showing of the film at Emagine Royal Oak
Big Sean is celebrating Black Friday by taking Detroit to the movies.
The "Bounce Back" rapper is buying out a theater showing "Queen & Slim" at Emagine Royal Oak on Friday. Tickets to the theater's 7 p.m. showing of the new film are on Sean, and will be distributed at the box office, limit two per person, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
In a tweet announcing the buyout, Sean used three fire emojis to praise the film and congratulated writer and producer Lena Waithe.
"Queen and Slim" stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple on the run from the law.
In our review of the film, The News called it "a stunner of a debut feature from director Melina Matsoukas and a worthy successor to lovers-on-the-run tales such as 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'True Romance.'"
Last year, Big Sean announced plans to partner with Emagine Theaters to open the Sean Anderson Theatre, a 10-12 screen multiplex in the city of Detroit, in 2020.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
