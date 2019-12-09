New York – With four films up for best picture, four series nominated for the top television awards and 34 total nominations, Netflix dominated the 77th Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story” led all films with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, in nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Beverly Hills, California. “Marriage Story,” which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theaters, also earned nods for Baumbach’s script, Laura Dern’s supporting performance and Randy Newman’s score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.

This image released by Netflix shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Johansson was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the film. (Photo: Wilson Webb, AP)

Three other Netflix films landed best picture nods, chief among them Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Surprisingly left out was its lead, Robert De Niro.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director.

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano in a scene from "The Irishman." On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Pacino was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in the film. (Photo: AP)

But Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services. Two other films garnered best picture nods: the Vatican bromance “The Two Popes” in the drama category (along with nominations for its stars, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins), and the Eddie Murphy-led “Dolemite Is My Name” in the comedy category (along with an acting nod for Murphy).

Two Netflix series tied HBO’s “Chernobyl” with the most nominations on the TV side: “The Crown” and “Unbelievable.” All scored four nods. Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” and “The Politician” also landed best series, comedy or musical, nominations alongside Emmy favorites “Fleabag,” from Amazon, and HBO’s “Barry.”

Led by “Chernobyl,” “Succession” and “Big Little Lies,” HBO still had a strong showing with 15 nods overall, second to Netflix’s 17 television nominations, even if the final season of “Game of Thrones” missed a best drama series nod.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Margot Robbie, left, and Kate McKinnon in a scene from "Bombshell." On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Robbie was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in the film. (Photo: Hilary B Gayle, AP)

But streaming services made greater inroads to one of Hollywood’s biggest parties than ever before. Amazon had 8 nominations in total, boosted by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag.” The recently launched Apple TV Plus scored its first Globes nominations with “The Morning Show,” including nods for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. But shed a tear for Baby Yoda, Disney-Plus’ “The Mandalorian” didn’t make the cut.

Yet if the Globes nominations gave a snapshot of the changing media landscape, some saw a notable lack of progress in other areas. The press association again fielded an all-male directing category, nominating Scorsese, Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”) and Todd Phillips (“Joker”). Among those let out were Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). The Globes have only ever nominated five women for best director. At the 2017 awards, Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the category’s “all-male nominees.”

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows, from left, Roman Griffin Davis and Taika Waititi in a scene from the WWII satirical film "Jojo Rabbit." On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Davis was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture comedy for his role in the film. (Photo: Kimberley French, AP)

The awards campaign of “Joker” got a lift Monday, also landing nods for best film, drama, and for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance. With more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it was easily the biggest blockbuster to crash the Globes.

But some of the year’s other popular titles celebrated Monday, including Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit “Knives Out” (best picture, comedy or musical; acting nods for Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas), the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” (best picture, comedy or musical; best actor for Taron Egerton); and the madcap Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale “Jojo Rabbit” (best picture, comedy or musical; best actor for its young star, Roman Griffin Davis).

The films vying for best animated feature are: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

The nominees for best foreign language film are: “The Farewell,” which also earned a best actress earned for Awkwafina; Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” for which Antonio Banderas was also nominated for best actor; Bong’s “Parasite”; Ladj Ly’s French police thriller “Les Miserables”; and Celine Sciamma’s period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

The Globes, with 87 voting members, differ wildly from the Academy Awards, which are decided by 9,000 industry professionals. But the press association’s choices sometimes line up with the academy’s, like last year when “Green Book” (entered as a comedy at the Globes) triumphed at both.

This year could give the Globes slightly more sway because the awards season is especially truncated. The Academy Awards are being held several weeks early, on Feb. 9, giving Oscar campaigns less time to find momentum.

But several possible Academy Awards favorites weren’t even eligible in the Globes’ top categories. Even though the press association is a group of foreign journalists based in Los Angeles, they don’t nominate international films for best drama or best comedy/musical. That ruled out Bong’s social satire “Parasite” (which the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted the year’s best on Sunday) and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell,” both of which are expected to be in the Oscar mix.

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story” virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes, broadcast on NBC, for the fifth time on January 5. Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

Complete list of the Golden Globe nominations

Best motion picture, drama: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

Best foreign language film: “The Farewell”; “Les Misérables”; “Pain and Glory”; “Parasite.”

Best animated motion picture: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Barry”: Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The Politician.”

Best drama TV series: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession.”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman.”

Best original song: “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats,” music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé; “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo.

Best original score: “Alexandre Desplat, ”Little Women”; Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Annette Bening, “The Report”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl.”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2019/12/09/golden-globe-award-nominations/40786419/