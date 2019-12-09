Tickets for the March 22 show go on sale this week

Tell 'em Large Marge sent ya.

Pee Wee Herman is celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" by bringing the film on tour, including a March 22 date at the Fillmore Detroit.

Paul Reubens in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." (Photo: Warner Bros.)

The show will include a screening of the 1985 comedy, followed by stories about the making of the film with star Paul Reubens.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. VIP packages include a meet and greet with Reubens, photo opportunities and merch packages. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Pee-wee's Big Adventure" opened in August 1985 and grossed $40 million during its theatrical run before becoming a cult classic on cable and home video. The film follows Pee-wee Herman (Reubens) on a cross-country adventure to find his stolen bicycle, and marked the big-screen directorial debut of Tim Burton.

The Fillmore date is part of a 20-city tour that kicks off Feb. 14 in Portland, Ore. and wraps March 29 in Washington, D.C. Cell phones will not be permitted during the show.

