Paul Reubens bringing 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' tour to Fillmore Detroit
Tickets for the March 22 show go on sale this week
Tell 'em Large Marge sent ya.
Pee Wee Herman is celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" by bringing the film on tour, including a March 22 date at the Fillmore Detroit.
The show will include a screening of the 1985 comedy, followed by stories about the making of the film with star Paul Reubens.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. VIP packages include a meet and greet with Reubens, photo opportunities and merch packages. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Pee-wee's Big Adventure" opened in August 1985 and grossed $40 million during its theatrical run before becoming a cult classic on cable and home video. The film follows Pee-wee Herman (Reubens) on a cross-country adventure to find his stolen bicycle, and marked the big-screen directorial debut of Tim Burton.
The Fillmore date is part of a 20-city tour that kicks off Feb. 14 in Portland, Ore. and wraps March 29 in Washington, D.C. Cell phones will not be permitted during the show.
