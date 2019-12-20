First footage of the Aretha Franklin biopic hit the internet on Friday

The first footage of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin has arrived.

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in "Respect." (Photo: MGM)

A teaser trailer for the Aretha biopic "Respect" debuted on the internet Friday, and shows the Oscar-winning Hudson performing "Respect" on stage in front of giant letters spelling out the film's title.

"Find out what it means" — "it" being "Respect" — "in theaters 2020," the 44-second trailer teases.

Along with Hudson, "Respect" also stars Forest Whitaker (as Franklin's father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin), Marlon Wayans, Tate Donovan, Marc Maron, Titus Burgess, Mary J. Blige and more.

The film, which marks the feature length debut of director Liesl Tommy (TV's "Mrs. Fletcher" and "Jessica Jones") has been filming in New York.

"Respect" is due in theaters Oct. 9, two months later than its originally announced release in August.

