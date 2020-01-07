Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
‘Joker’ tops nominations for British Academy film awards
Associated Press
Published 9:03 a.m. ET Jan. 7, 2020
London – The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday.
The movie about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and best director.
Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were close behind with 10 nominations, including best picture, and Sam Mendes’ war film “1917” also earned a best picture nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.
The Korean film “Parasite” also is on the best picture list.
In addition to Phoenix, best actor contenders include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.
The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.
The awards will be announced at a gala event hosted by Graham Norton on Feb. 2.
