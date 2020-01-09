Lately cats on screen have gotten a bad rap.

Here to save you from the universally panned film "Cats" featuring feline-suited actors are actual kitty cats on the big screen with the CatVideoFest, returning next month to the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

CatVideoFest is at the Detroit Film Theatre (Photo: Detroit Film Theatre)

The 80-minute, curated compilation features clips of furry friends being cute, silly and sneaky. The best part is proceeds from screenings around the country will benefit animal welfare organizations.

Some of the clips are classics that you may have seen before, and others have been chosen by organizers among videos that were submitted to the festival.

Tickets to CatVideoFest 2020 are on sale now at dia.org. Tickets are $9.50, or $7.50 for members, seniors and students. Showtimes are 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

The Detroit Film Theatre is behind the DIA at 5200 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900.

