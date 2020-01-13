A look at the 10 biggest oversights and shockers from Monday's Academy Award nominations

J. Lo is out! Kathy Bates is in! "Joker" is everywhere!

Here are 10 snubs and surprises from Monday's Oscar nominations:

Snub: Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers" — Lopez's role as a pole-dancing grifter has been nominated by multiple voting bodies throughout awards season, but she missed the big one Monday morning when she was overlooked by Oscar. J. Lo has never been nominated for an Academy Award, a streak she was looking to break today, which most prognosticators had her doing. In language her "Hustlers" character would understand, she was robbed.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in "Hustlers." (Photo: STXfilms)

Surprise: "Joker" cleans up — The divisive origin story of Batman's nemesis led all nominees with 11, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. Of those nominations, the recognition for director Todd Phillips, of the "Hangover" trilogy, came as the most surprising, since he's not considered one of Hollywood's Cool Kids. Well, he wasn't before today, at least. Speaking of that nomination ...

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." On Monday, Jan. 13, Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Photo: Niko Tavernise, AP)

Snub: All women, Best Director — Phillips' inclusion in the Best Director category rounded out the all-male category, leaving all female directors on the outside looking in. "Little Women's" Greta Gerwig was most likely to step into the category, and "The Farewell's" Lulu Wang had an outside-outside shot, but in the end it was a Y chromosome-only party, which host Issa Rae acknowledged by huffing during the nomination announcement, "congratulations to those men."

Director Greta Gerwig attends the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Surprise: Scarlett Johansson gets her first two nominations — A mystery heading into Monday's nominations was how Scarlett Johansson had never been nominated for an Oscar. Well, she's now a double nominee, having picked up a Best Actress nomination for "Marriage Story" and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for "Jojo Rabbit," becoming the first double nominee since Cate Blanchett (for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" and "I'm Not There") in 2007. So now it's two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson, which sounds much better.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Johansson was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the film. (Photo: Wilson Webb, AP)

Snub: Adam Sandler, "Uncut Gems" — You've probably heard a lot about Adam Sandler's performance in "Uncut Gems," and Sandler has been on the PR trail in the hopes of snagging what would be his first Oscar nomination. But "Uncut Gems" was entirely shut out of the Oscar picture, and Sandler's performance in the movie — which is deeply dividing audiences and critics — is now just like his performance in "Little Nicky": not Oscar-nominated.

Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems." (Photo: A24)

Snub: Beyoncé, "Spirit" — The otherworldly power of Beyoncé was not enough to secure a Best Original Song nomination for "Spirit," her song from "The Lion King" remake. Queen Bey isn't the only superstar who was left out of the Best Original Song category: Taylor Swift was also left out in the cold for "Beautiful Ghosts," her song from "Cats," but then, well, "Cats" would have been up for an Oscar, and that simply wasn't going to happen.

Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Snub: Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name" — Murphy's comeback would have been complete if he had earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix's hilarious biopic, but in the stacked Best Actor category, there was no room for him in the end. Actors of color were largely overlooked in the four acting categories; of the 20 acting nominees, Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet" is the lone black nominee, despite recent efforts to beef up representation within the Academy's voting ranks.

Eddie Murphy in a scene from "Dolemite Is My Name." (Photo: François Duhamel, AP)

Snub: "Apollo 11" — The documentary about the moon landing was undoubtedly one of the year's best pictures, documentary or otherwise. But the Academy didn't see it that way, and left it off the list of Best Documentary nominees, a baffling oversight.

Neil Armstrong in "Apollo 11." (Photo: Neon)

Surprise: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell" — Sorry, J. Lo. Lopez's slot in the Best Supporting Actress race likely went to Kathy Bates, who snuck in for her performance as a concerned mother in the troubled "Richard Jewell." It's Bates' fourth career nomination — she won for her first, "Misery" — and her first since 2002's "About Schmidt."

Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser in "Richard Jewell." (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Snub: Taron Egerton, "Rocketman" — A Golden Globe win doesn't mean your ticket is punched to the Oscars. (Just ask Madonna, who won the Globe for "Evita" and didn't make it to the Academy Awards.) Egerton was considered an outsider in the Best Actor category and ultimately didn't get in, meaning there will be no repeat win in the category for an actor playing a classic rocker, following Rami Malek's win for playing Queen's Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" at last year's ceremony.

Taron Egerton poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for 'Rocketman.' (Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

