The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to theaters next year.

A June 2016 performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning production will be released in movie theaters by Disney on Oct. 15, 2021. The performance was at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Beauty and The Beast,' 'Aladdin,'" Miranda said in a statement.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. (Photo: AP file)

The musical is about American's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's close confidant during the Revolutionary War and was the nation's first treasury secretary.

The movie features the musical's original cast: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilmpic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Disney Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. "And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."

The musical came to Detroit's Fisher Theatre last year, with Miranda himself making an appearance at the March 19 show.

