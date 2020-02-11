The re-titled "CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine" will be in theaters later this year

The story of Creem magazine is headed to theaters.

A theatrical release is planned for "CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine," Deadline.com reports. Domestic distribution rights for the documentary have been acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, which also handled the release of the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" as well as last year's "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice."

Chad Smith in "CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine." (Photo: Greenwich Entertainment)

The film, which played film festivals in 2019 under the title "Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine," tells the tale of the famed Detroit-based rock mag which published from 1969 to 1989.

Among those who share stories about the magazine and its influence in the film are Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, filmmaker Cameron Crowe, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer (and former Bloomfield Hills resident) Chad Smith, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and more.

No release schedule has been announced, but the film is slated to hit theaters this year, according to Deadline.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/02/11/documentary-creem-magazine-secures-theatrical-distribution-deal/4728721002/