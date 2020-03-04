Matt Reeves, director of "The Batman," has given fans a first look at the latest Batmobile on Twitter.

The new Caped Crusader, played by Robert Pattinson, will have a more muscle car-inspired ride than the most recent versions driven by Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

Batmobile from "The Batman." (Photo: @mattreevesLA)

Although the car itself shows more Detroit influence, Affleck's Batman did actually do some filming here. Detroit stood in for both Metropolis and Gotham City in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” the final major movie project in the state before Michigan’s film tax incentives dried up in 2014.

This Batmobile has shed some serious pounds and armor from its Dark Knight trilogy days and appears to have design elements reminiscent of both a modern Dodge Challenger and a classic '60s Mustang. The body shape also evokes a mean Ford GT.

Batmobile from "The Batman." (Photo: @mattreevesLA)

"The Batman" is currently filming — not in Detroit — and will be in theaters June 25, 2021. In addition to Pattinson, the movie will star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Batmobile from "The Batman." (Photo: @mattreevesLA)

