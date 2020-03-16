Movies such as "Trolls World Tour," "The Hunt" and "The Invisible Man" will be made available via on-demand services

Since movie theaters are closing amid the coronavirus outbreak, first run movies are coming home.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that several recent releases, including "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma," will be available via on-demand services such as Amazon and Apple as early as Friday.

Characters voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in "Trolls World Tour." (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Additionally, the upcoming "Trolls World Tour," which is scheduled to hit theaters April 10, will also be made available for home viewing.

The films will be available for a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period, Variety reports.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the movie business hard; last weekend was the thinnest box office in 20 years.

Several major movies, including the James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," Disney's "Mulan" and the upcoming "Fast and the Furious" movie, have all backed off their release dates in the wake of the virus, the latter for a full year.

