10-day film fest was scheduled to unfold in May

The Cinetopia Film Festival is moving to August.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic that has put all facets of life on hold, the Metro Detroit-Ann Arbor film festival, heading into its ninth year, will unfold Aug. 21-30, festival officials announced Thursday. The fest was scheduled to take place May 8-17.

The Michigan Theater crowd gets a good laugh from writer/director, Bo Burnham, who was introducing his film "Eighth Grade" before its screening, Thursday night, May 31, 2018, in Ann Arbor during the Cinetopia Film Festival taking place until June 10th in Ann Arbor and Detroit. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from our partners and sponsors as we made this difficult decision, and we understand how lucky we are to be able to reschedule Cinetopia," said Cinetopia Film Festival Director Sarah Escalante in a statement.

"Our current concern is for the health and safety of our local communities and we know this is the right decision. We look forward to presenting this year’s festival in August, when we can once again come together to enjoy film and conversation as a community.”

The festival's special programming also is moving to August: the Cinetopia-Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival programming is now scheduled to run Aug. 23-27 and the A2 Tech Film Showcase is scheduled for Aug. 28.

A special screening of 1928's "Eleven P.M.," in collaboration with Detroit's Senate Theater and the Detroit Historical Society, is TBD.

Submissions for the Detroit Voices Short Film Competition have been extended through June 15.

Meanwhile, advance pricing for passes for the fest has been extended through June 30.

Tickets already purchased to the fest will be honored at the new dates; those with questions or concerns are advised to email the fest at info@cinetopiafestival.org.

Last year's Cinetopia included more than 65 films, including screenings of the Beatles tale "Yesterday" and the acclaimed "The Farewell."

The 10-day fest drew around 40,000 film fans.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/03/19/cinetopia-film-festival-announces-move-august/2881255001/