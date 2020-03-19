Beginning Friday, theater lobbies will open to sell popcorn to those now watching movies at home

Movie theaters aren't just about the movies, they're about the entire moviegoing experience.

And with movie theaters currently shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, Emagine Theatres is getting creative to help bring the movie theater experience home.

The Michigan-based theater chain has announced that beginning Friday, its lobbies will be open for carry-out orders for guests to purchase freshly popped popcorn. Select locations will have 10-gallon bags of popcorn available for $15.

Canton Emagine theater (Photo: Google)

Additionally, customers who purchase $25 Emagine gift cards will receive a free 10-gallon bag of popcorn with their purchase.

The deal will be available at Emagine's Canton, Macomb, Novi, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Hartland and Birch Run locations.

The participating lobbies will be open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing while picking up their orders, according to a release.

On Friday, several current releases are scheduled to hit video on-demand services, including "The Invisible Man," "Emma" and "The Hunt."

"Bloodshot," the new Vin Diesel action thriller, is scheduled to hit VOD on Tuesday, along with "Birds of Prey."

And if you need something else to watch while you enjoy that Emagine popcorn, here's our list of the 20 Best Movies streaming on Netflix right now.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/03/19/emagine-theaters-offer-popcorn-home-viewing/2876949001/