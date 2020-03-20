The film, directed by Clawson native Dan Scanlon, will be available via on demand services beginning Friday night

"Onward" is coming home.

The Pixar movie, which was directed by Clawson native Dan Scanlon, will be available via video on demand services beginning at 8 p.m. ET Friday, Variety reports, for a cost of $19.99.

Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, left, and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Photo: Disney/Pixar)

After that, it is scheduled to hit Disney+ on April 3.

"Onward" is about two brothers who use a magic spell to bring back their late father. The film is inspired by Scanlon's own quest to know his father, who passed away in a car accident when he was only 1.

"This movie is a love letter to those who support you, and it's a movie about the people in your life who go above and beyond to help you become who you are today," says Scanlon, who also directed 2013's "Monsters University" for Pixar. "That can be a father or a mother or a brother or a sister, but it can also be family friends," he says.

Buy Photo Clawson-born filmmaker Dan Scanlon poses in front of Three Cats Cafe in Clawson where his name has been put on the marquis. Scanlon is the director of the new Pixar movie "Onward" and was in town for a special screening to benefit the Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"Onward" — read our review here — spent two weeks at the top of the box office and has earned $61.5 million in North America and $103 million worldwide, according to boxofficemojo.com.

The film is the latest to be offered for home consumption early following the coronavirus outbreak.

Other current films that are now available via VOD include "The Invisible Man," "Emma" and "The Hunt." The Vin Diesel thriller "Bloodshot" will be available Tuesday, and the upcoming "Trolls World Tour" will be offered in-home beginning April 10.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/03/20/pixars-onward-heading-home-viewing-platforms-starting-friday/2883274001/