Anticipated sequel was scheduled to be released June 5

Wonder Woman will have to wait.

Director Patty Jenkins announced via social media on Tuesday that this summer's "Wonder Woman" sequel, "Wonder Woman 1984," has been pushed back from its June 5 release date to Aug. 14.

Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"We made 'Wonder Woman 1984' for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said via Twitter. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

"Wonder Woman 1984," the follow-up to 2017's global smash "Wonder Woman," is the latest film to be pushed back or otherwise affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Lin Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," based on his musical, has also backed off its June 26 release date, and the animated Scooby Doo tale "Scoob," which was due out May 15, has scrapped its release as well, Variety reports. No new release plans have been announced.

Movie theaters nationwide have shut down, and many films have backed off their release dates for months as the movie industry tries to navigate a world without theaters.

Some films that were already in release, including "Onward," "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Bloodshot" and "Emma," have opted for early on-demand release dates, and on April 10, "Trolls World Tour" will premiere at home rather than in theaters.

The first "Wonder Woman" movie grossed $821 million at the worldwide box office.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/03/24/coronavirus-pushes-wonder-woman-1984-release-august/2910286001/