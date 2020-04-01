The theater has ceased operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The AMC Star Southfield, a gem of Michigan theatergoing when it opened in the late 1990s, has permanently closed its doors.

A sign in the window of the 20-screen multiplex reads, "Theatre closed. AMC Southfield 20 has permanently closed."

Buy Photo The AMC Star Southfield 20 movie theater has a sign on the door announcing a permanent closure on April 1, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Attempts to reach AMC's corporate offices were unsuccessful.

AMC Theatres closed across the nation on March 17 due to the cornavirus pandemic. A statement released at the time said they would remain closed for 6-12 weeks, "in compliance with local, state, and federal COVID-19 directives."

The Star Southfield theater, located at 12 Mile and Northwestern Highway, is the first local theater to permanently shutter its doors in the wake of the pandemic.

The theater, which cost an estimated $40 million to build, opened for business in June 1997 with much pomp and circumstance, and was the flagship of the Star Theatre chain.

Buy Photo The AMC Star Southfield 20 movie theater is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and will not reopen. A notice of the permanent closure is posted on the front door. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Designed after the grand movie palaces of the 1920s, the 185,000-square foot, 6,000-seat multiplex was the first theater in the area to feature all-stadium seating, and was the first and largest theater complex in the nation to feature THX-certified sound in all its auditoriums.

Its lobby featured large cutouts of popular movie figures and a nine-foot tall, 12-foot in diameter bucket of popcorn designed to keep basketball-sized popcorn kernels bouncing in the air.

Buy Photo The AMC Star Southfield 20 movie theater is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and will not reopen. A notice of the permanent closure is posted on the front door. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The decor also included movie memorabilia (Tom Cruise's uniform from "A Few Good Men," Brad Pitt's shirt and hat from "Legends of the Fall") and other touches. The building also included space for a half-dozen restaurants.

The theater was just as much a star of the show as the movies themselves.

Over the years, however, upkeep on the building slid; broken seats in auditoriums were never fixed, and customers complained of dirty theaters and poor projection.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/04/01/amc-star-southfield-once-movie-star-itself-permanently-closes-its-doors/5103872002/