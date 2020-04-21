"Planet of the Humans," executive produced by the Oscar winner, is now streaming

Michael Moore has surprise-released a new climate change documentary, a day ahead of Earth Day's 50th anniversary.

"Planet of the Humans," which was executive produced by Michigan Oscar winner, was released to YouTube on Tuesday. The 100-minute documentary is now streaming for free on the video-sharing platform.

The film was directed by Jeff Gibbs, a producer and composer who has worked with Moore since "Bowling for Columbine" in 2002.

"Big, cool drop happening here and on YouTube by yours truly in just 29 minutes! Channeling Beyoncé," Moore tweeted prior to the film's release.

Moore is scheduled to participate in a live discussion and Q&A on the film at 10 p.m. Wednesday that will be available to viewers on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the Wrap reports. Moore is also scheduled to be a guest on Tuesday's episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the film.

"Planet of the Humans" can be viewed, in its entirety, below.

