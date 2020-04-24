Chris Hemsworth stars in Netflix title that's big on action and little on things that aren't action

Part "John Wick," part first-person shooter video game, the hyper-violent "Extraction" has a high body count and high style.

Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary trying to rescue the son of drug dealer from the dangerous streets of Bangladesh. That means killing people — a lot of people — with hand guns, machine guns, missile launchers, grenades, knife play, hand-to-hand combat and even the occasional vehicle.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction." (Photo: Netflix)

It's all in a day's work for Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, the type of name that only exists in the kind of macho action movies where our hero is permanently caked in dried blood.

Tyler has a sad past — don't worry, we learn about it — that has numbed him to the world. So now he's an unstoppable killing machine, ostensibly working on the side of good, but with this many homicides to his credit his conscience is a bit cloudy.

Hemsworth, funny when he gets the chance to be, only shows glimpses of personality; "Extraction" is so busy getting to the next boffo action sequence that there isn't a whole lot of time for subtleties or personality.

It's mostly a showcase for director Sam Hargrave, a stuntman-turned director (much like "John Wick's" Chad Stahelski) who presses his pedal to the metal early on and rarely lets off the gas.

We get cameras zooming in and out of alleyways, through vehicles, down stairways and corridors, creating a dazzling sense of you-are-there excitement. The script by Joe Russo ("Avengers: Endgame" and "Infinity War") is light on character and the score ramps up to Hans Zimmer-style overkill. But for pure, overpowering thrills, "Extraction" delivers.

'Extraction'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for strong bloody violence throughout, language and brief drug use

Running time: 117 minutes

On Netflix

