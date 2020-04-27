The Disney+ streaming service is going all in for its first "Star Wars" Day.

Next Monday, (aka May the Fourth, as in May the Fourth be with you) the steaming service will debut "The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final film of what is now being called "The Skywalker Saga." The film, directed by J.J. Abrams, was released in theaters in December, which makes this debut a few months early.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Also coming May 4 is "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," an eight-episode documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the first live-action "Star Wars" TV show. "The Mandalorian" debuted in October with the launch of Disney+, and sparked a sensation with "The Child," aka Baby Yoda. A second season of the show is expected in the fall.

All 10 previous "Star Wars" films are currently streaming on the service — from 1977's "A New Hope" (aka just "Star Wars") to 2017's "The Last Jedi," plus standalone films "Rogue One" (2016) and "Solo" (2018). There are also several "Star Wars" cartoons, including a new season of "The Clone Wars," which originally ran from 2008-13 on Cartoon Network.

Disney has previously put up "Frozen 2" and Pixar's "Onward" on streaming early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More "Star Wars" movies are coming — eventually. Disney has staked out dates in 2022, 2024 and 2026, and has several creators on board, including "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and Marvel Studios producer Kevin Fiege, but has yet to release any details. Also in the pipeline are at least two TV shows with returning movie characters - a "Rogue One" prequel with Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi show with Ewan MacGregor.

