These Academy Award winners, from "Parasite" to "Marty," are now available on major streaming services

Best Picture winners go down in history.

Revisionists may question the legitimacy of the win, but winning Best Picture etches a movie's place in the record books for all of time.

In our latest quaranstream entry we're looking at the Best Picture winners that are available to stream on major services. Most if not all winners, going back to 1927's "Wings," are available on VOD services for a nominal fee, but these are the films that are available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and leading cable streaming services.

C'mon, you've already watched "Tiger King" twice and you're waiting for Sunday to watch the new episodes of "The Last Dance." In the meantime, watch one of these Academy Award winners for Best Picture and see what all the hype is — or was — about when these movies climbed the mountaintop to win Hollywood's most prestigious honor.

Stay home, stay streaming and buff up on your Oscar trivia. Now is as good a time as any.

22 BEST PICTURE WINNERS NOW STREAMING

"Parasite" (Hulu) — This scathing dark comedy from South Korea illustrates the gap between the haves and the have-nots and twists it to its extreme. It's vicious, bloody and unshakable. (R, 132 mins, 2019)

So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in "Parasite." (Photo: Neon)

"The Sound of Music" (Disney+) — The hills are alive with the sound of one of the most beloved films of all-time, a tale so joyous that it's easy to forget it's about Nazis. (G, 175 mins, 1965)

Julie Andrews in "The Sound of Music." (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

"Forrest Gump" (Starz) — Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates, and this nostalgic charmer delivered treats not only in the Best Picture category but also Best Director (Robert Zemeckis), Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing. (PG-13, 142 mins, 1994)

Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump." (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Platoon" (Amazon Prime) — Writer-director Oliver Stone revisits the Vietnam War — he served in 1967 and '68 and was wounded in action — with a cast that includes Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Forrest Whitaker, John C. McGinley and a young Johnny Depp. (R, 120 mins, 1986)

Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger in "Platoon." (Photo: Orion Pictures)

"Crash" (Netflix) — One of the more polarizing Best Picture winners in recent years, this drama stars an ensemble cast that includes Matt Dillon, Sandra Bullock, Thandie Newton, Don Cheadle and Ryan Phillippe and takes on racial tensions in Los Angeles. (R, 115 mins, 2005)

Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon in "Crash." (Photo: Lionsgate Films)

"Shakespeare in Love" (Showtime) — Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes and Ben Affleck star in this comedy about a young William Shakespeare's struggle to write "Romeo and Juliet"; it's just as famous for being the film that beat out "Saving Private Ryan" for Best Picture in a hotly contested Oscar season. (R, 137 mins, 1998)

Gwyneth Paltrow in "Shakespeare in Love." (Photo: Miramax Films)

"The Last Emperor" (Cinemax) — Bernardo Bertolucci's epic drama about the life of Chinese Emperor Puyi won all nine Oscars for which it was nominated, making it one of the all-time Academy Awards champs. (PG-13, 219 mins, 1987)

A scene from "The Last Emperor." (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

"The French Connection" (Starz) — Action films rarely get Academy Awards love, but this film — starring Gene Hackman as NYPD detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle — is the rare, and welcome, exception to the rule. Buckle up. (R, 104 mins, 1971)

Gene Hackman (foreground) in "The French Connection." (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

"Out of Africa" (Cinemax) — Meryl Streep was already a two-time Oscar winner when she starred in this sweeping romance opposite Robert Redford; it earned her yet another Best Actress nod, her sixth Academy Award nomination overall, but the award that year went to Geraldine Page in "The Trip to Bountiful." Hey, you've gotta mix it up every once in a while. (PG, 161 mins, 1985)

Meryl Streep in "Out of Africa." (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Moonlight" (Netflix) — The winner in the most infamous Oscar envelope-opening of all-time (looking at you, Warren Beatty) is this beautifully shot and moving story of a young boy growing up in south Florida and learning to accept his sexual identity. (R, 115 mins, 2016)

“Moonlight,” with Alex R. Hibbert. (Photo: David Bornfriend)

"In the Heat of the Night" (Amazon Prime) — This mystery-thriller, starring Sidney Poitier as a detective called in to investigate a homicide in a Mississippi town, is best known for Poitier's searing delivery of the line, "they call me Mister Tibbs!" which is included in nine out of 10 Oscar montages. (not rated, 110 mins, 1967)

Lee Grant and Sidney Poitier in "In the Heat of the Night." (Photo: United Artists)

"Annie Hall" (Amazon Prime) — Woody Allen's only Best Picture winner is a classic New York romance about the topsy-turvy love affair between the neurotic Alvy Singer (Allen) and the idiosyncratic title character (Diane Keaton, who took home a Best Actress trophy for her work). (PG, 93 mins, 1977)

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in "Annie Hall." (Photo: United Artists)

"Terms of Endearment" (Amazon Prime) — From writer-director and American treasure James L. Brooks comes this comedic drama about a mother's (Shirley MacLaine) relationship with her daughter (Debra Winger), which also earned Jack Nicholson — who plays MacLaine's character's neighbor, retired astronaut Garrett Breedlove — the second of his three Oscars. (PG, 132 mins, 1983)

Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine in "Terms of Endearment." (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"West Side Story" (Starz) — A Steven Spielberg-directed remake is still slated for December, depending on how Hollywood works out the rest of its year. In the meantime there's this showdown between the warring Jets and the Sharks, the second movie on this list (after "Shakespeare in Love") to take its inspiration from "Romeo and Juliet." (G, 153 mins, 1961)

Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in "West Side Story." (Photo: United Artists)

"The King's Speech" (Netflix) — Colin Firth plays King George VI, who learns to overcome his stammer with the help of a speech therapist (played by Geoffrey Rush) in this handsome, heartwarming British tale. (R, 119 mins, 2010)

Colin Firth in "The King's Speech." (Photo: The Weinstein Company)

"Driving Miss Daisy" (Netflix) — Jessica Tandy is a retired Jewish schoolteacher in the deep South, Morgan Freeman is her African American chauffeur, and the two go on a decades-long ride together about breaking down the barriers between us. Let the healing begin. (PG, 100 mins, 1989)

Morgan Freeman in "Driving Miss Daisy." (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Green Book" (Showtime) — A riff on "Driving Miss Daisy," this time with Viggo Mortensen as the driver and Mahershala Ali as the passenger, "Green Book" is another story about racism in the deep South and overcoming our differences as people. While derided by many as old-fashioned, it's an unabashed audience pleaser and is better than its detractors give it credit. (PG-13, 130 mins, 2018)

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in "Green Book." (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Schindler's List" (Starz) — Steven Spielberg's deeply personal WWII drama consistently ranks among the best films ever made, and it earned Spielberg his first of two Best Director Oscars (he also won for "Saving Private Ryan"). (R, 197 mins, 1993)

Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley in "Schindler's List." (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Dances With Wolves" (Starz) — Kevin Costner's nearly four-hour Western took in $184 million at the North American box office back at a time before people's attention spans were blown to smithereens. Today, however, "Dances With Wolves" is best remembered as the movie that blocked "Goodfellas" from the Best Picture win it deserved. (PG-13, 236 mins, 1990)

Kevin Costner in "Dances With Wolves." (Photo: MGM Pictures)

"Patton" (Cinemax) — George C. Scott plays George S. Patton in this WWII story that contains one of the most famous and iconic opening scenes in movie history. (PG, 172 mins, 1970)

"Marty" (Amazon Prime) — Ernest Borgnine plays the title character, a 30-something socially awkward bachelor who lives with his mother in the Bronx in this romantic drama that won four Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Borgnine and Best Director for Delbert Mann. (not rated, 94 mins, 1955)

Esther Minciotti, Betsy Blair and Ernest Borgnine in "Marty." (Photo: MGM)

"Chicago" (Showtime) — Welp, they can't all be winners. (PG-13, 113 mins, 2002)

Renée Zellweger in "Chicago." (Photo: Miramax Films)

