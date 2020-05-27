Tired of watching movies on your couch? One of the oldest date night destinations around, the drive-in movie, is back this week with the reopening of the Ford Wyoming theater Thursday night.

The decades-old attraction, also known as the Ford Drive In, has new rules, of course, because of coronavirus safety measures.

Characters voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in "Trolls World Tour." (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Our drive-in facility has been sanitized by TouchPoint Sanitation using an electrostatically applied anti-microbial product that protects surfaces for up to 90 days," says a statement on the theater's website. "TouchPoint will be monitoring all protected areas of the drive in every 30 days to ensure the concession stand, restrooms, porta johns and box office areas remain highly protected."

Among the new rules at the theater, which be operating at half capacity, is the use of car radio sound only. If your car doesn't have a radio you can bring one. Drive-in speakers are not available.

Concession stands and restrooms are open, but customers must wear a face mask and bring their own. The playground is closed.

Only one person from each car may use the concession stand at a time and menu items are limited. Movie-goers must remain inside the vehicle at all times, but sitting in pick-up beds is allowed, as is watching out the rear hatch as long as the hatch door is level with the roof.

The Ford Wyoming box office opens at 10 p.m. Thursday for three double features. See "The Wretched" and "Brahms: The Boy 11" starting at 12:15 a.m.; "Trolls World Tour" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" starting at 12:05 a.m.; and "The Hunt" followed by "Invisible Man" at 12:05 a.m.

The same films will be shown at various times Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $11.75 and $4.75 for ages 6-12. Younger children are admitted for free.

The Ford Drive In is at 10400 Ford in Dearborn. Visit https://www.forddrivein.com or call (313) 846-6910 for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/05/27/ford-wyoming-drive-in-reopens-thursday-extra-safety-precautions/5269006002/