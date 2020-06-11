June 27 concert will be beamed to drive-ins across Michigan; tickets, $100, go on sale June 19

Garth Brooks, who played Detroit's last big concert before COVID-19 shut down the concert industry, will return with the nation's biggest concert event since the pandemic struck.

On June 27, the country music superstar will host a concert that will be beamed to drive-in theaters nationwide. It is being billed as "the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada," according to a release.

Garth Brooks performs at Ford Field on February 22, 2020 in Detroit. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

Among the 300 drive-ins across North America participating in the event are eight theaters in Michigan, including Dearborn's Ford Wyoming Drive-In and the US-23 Drive-In in Flint, along with theaters in Coldwater, Manistique, Carsonville, Dowagiac, Hartford and Muskegon.

Tickets, $100 per car or truck, go on sale at noon on June 19 via Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks says in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Social distancing measures will be in place, according to producers.

The show will begin at dusk, rain or shine. According to a release, the concert "will be created exclusively for this event."

On Feb. 22, Brooks played to more than 70,000 fans at a sold-out Ford Field, which ranks among the biggest events ever held at the Detroit Lions' home.

