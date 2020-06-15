Social distancing practices will be put in place during festival to honor black filmmakers

Emagine Royal Oak will open its doors on Friday for the Juneteeth Film Festival, a collection of films honoring black performers and filmmakers.

It will be the theater's first showings since the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie houses in March, and the theater is taking a multitude of precautions to ensure cleanliness for moviegoers. The theater has undergone a deep cleaning, and social distancing measures will be enacted, theater reps said in a release Monday.

Buy Photo Emagine Royal Oak will open its doors Friday to host a film festival for black filmmakers. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

The films in the Juneteenth lineup include "Do the Right Thing," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "I Am Not Your Negro" and "The Color Purple." A full list of films will be posted on Emagine's website.

Emagine is encouraging filmgoers to purchase tickets on its website or through its app in advance. Patrons will be asked to wear masks in the theater lobby and restrooms. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the building.

Theater capacities will be scaled down and showtimes will be spaced out to allow for theater cleanings between showings.

Tickets to the showings are $10 and net proceeds will go to United Negro College Fund.

“We believe in the healing power of film and the benefits it can bring to our community. We are passionate about diversity, inclusion, film, and education," Emagine's Paul Glantz said in a statement. "We feel that by taking action and celebrating this film festival in partnership with UNCF that we will be able to raise money and support and empower black youth in our communities."

The festival will run for a minimum of one week.

