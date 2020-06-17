New trailer for the film, which tells story of Detroit-based rock mag, now streaming

A new trailer has been released for "CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine," the documentary about the famed Detroit-based rock mag that published from 1969 to 1989.

No release date has been set, but the movie is slated to hit the big screen when movie theaters reopen this summer, distributor Greenwich Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The rock doc played film festivals in 2019 under the title "Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine."

Greenwich Entertainment, which also handled the release of the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" and last year's well-received "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," acquired the rights to the film earlier this year.

Chad Smith in "CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine." (Photo: Greenwich Entertainment)

Among those sharing stories about the magazine and its influence are Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, filmmaker Cameron Crowe, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer (and former Bloomfield Hills resident) Chad Smith, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and more.

A VOD release for "CREEM" is currently slated for August, but with the movie industry currently in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no dates have been locked in place.

