Documentary follows journalists who broke Nassar story

A documentary about former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor and convicted child molester Larry Nassar is set to premiere on Netflix Wednesday.

"Athlete A" is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk ("An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power") and follows a team of reporters for the Indianapolis Star as they break the Nassar story and the cover-up surrounding his scandal.

Maggie Nichols in "Athlete A." (Photo: Netflix)

The movie was due to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, although the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nassar admitted to 10 counts of criminal sexual misconduct while more than 250 young women testified about his abuse over a period of nearly 30 years. He also admitted to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography. In 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The Nassar story was also the subject of the 2019 HBO documentary "At the Heart of Gold."

