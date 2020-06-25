Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming to host screenings of films such as "Black Panther," "Do the Right Thing" and "Get Out"

"Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios are teaming up to celebrate diversity in movies at drive-in theaters across the country.

Jordan is curating a summer film series that will include free screenings of films that highlight multi-cultural voices. The series will run every other Wednesday in July and August, and will screen locally at Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Theatre.

The screenings start July 1 with "Love & Basketball" and "Crazy Rich Asians." Other features include "Black Panther" and "Creed" (July 15), "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and "Hook" (July 29), "Do the Right Thing" and "Get Out" (Aug. 12) and "Coming to America" and "Girls Trip" (Aug. 26).

"With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow," Jordan said in a statement. "Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country."

Passes for the screenings and more information are available here.

The Ford-Wyoming is one of 20 theaters across the country participating in the series.

