Trailer debuted after Jennifer Hudson's performance on Sunday's BET Awards

A new trailer for the Aretha Franklin film "Respect" was unveiled on Sunday.

The teaser, which was shown during Sunday's BET Awards, shows Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul and intersperses short scenes from the film in between shots of Hudson belting out "Respect."

The poster for the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect." (Photo: MGM)

"You have to disturb the peace when you can't get no peace," Hudson as Franklin says in the trailer.

Mary J. Blige (as singer Dinah Washington), Marc Maron (as music producer Jerry Wexler), Marlon Wayans (as Franklin's first husband and manger Ted White) and Forrest Whitaker (as Franklin's father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin) can be seen in glimpses in the trailer.

Watch it below:

A new poster for the film has also been released, featuring a closeup of Hudson as Franklin against a blue-green backdrop. "The Queen Arrives," the tagline reads, above a December release date.

The trailer debuted following Hudson's performance of "Young, Gifted and Black" on the BET show. The song is the title track of Franklin's 1972 album.

"Respect" is directed by Liesl Tommy and is due out on December 25.

