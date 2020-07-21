Film is based on a script Daniels adapted from his own play

The Jeff Daniels-starring "Guest Artist" is now available to rent or purchase via online streaming platforms.

Jeff Daniels in "Guest Artist." (Photo: Grand River Productions)

In the film, which played the film festival circuit in 2019, Daniels plays an alcoholic playwright and former Pulitzer winner who has fallen on hard times. Daniels wrote the script based on his own play.

The film was directed by Timothy Busfield and features contributions from Daniels' sons; his frequent musical partner Ben Daniels composed the score, and Lucas Daniels is the B-camera operator.

Several other members of Daniels' Purple Rose Theatre Company contributed work to the film as well.

"Guest Artist" is now available via Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW and YouTube Movies.

