Soderbergh back in Detroit filming star-studded '50s set heist movie

Steven Soderbergh is back in Detroit, and he brought some high profile friends with him.

The Oscar-winning director ("Traffic," the "Oceans" series) is set to begin filming his latest movie, "No Sudden Move," today in the Detroit area, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The film is being produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros.

The heist movie is set in 1955 Detroit, and the cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser and Julia Fox.

Ed Solomon, who wrote the "Bill & Ted" movies including last month's "Bill & Ted Face the Music," wrote the script. Solomon and Soderbergh also teamed on 2017's "Mosaic."

"It's set in the '50s and it's a crime film, but the MacGuffin that's at the center of the plot is an actual thing that was happening in the auto industry at that point," Soderbergh told the News at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

"I'm excited about it," he said at the time, and he was in the process of putting together a cast and securing financing for the project.

"No Sudden Move" was initially slotted to shoot in the spring, under the title "Kill Switch," until it was shut down by COVID-19. The film is now shooting under strict safety protocols, according to reports.

Soderbergh's "Out of Sight," his 1998 commercial breakthrough starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, was partially shot in Detroit.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” Soderbergh told deadline.com.

Clooney was originally attached to the project when it was set for the spring, as were actors Sebastian Stan and John Cena, though the rescheduling forced them to drop out, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

