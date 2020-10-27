Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect' pushed to August 2021 release date

Audiences are going to have to wait a little longer for Aretha Franklin's "Respect."

The Queen of Soul biopic has been shuffled to an August 13, 2021 release date, eight months later than its previously announced Jan. 15 bow, its studio announced Tuesday.

It's the latest scheduling move for the movie, which stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson as Franklin. It was first due out in August 2020 and then pushed to October and then Christmas, before landing on a MLK Weekend 2021 wide release.

In reporting the news, deadline.com noted that "Respect's" distributor, MGM, believes the film to be Oscar-caliber and is looking to score a Best Picture nomination with the film, and is hoping to follow in the success of other recent summer-released Best Picture nominees such as "BlacKkKlansman," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Help."

"Respect" is directed by Liesl Tommy and also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron and Mary J. Blige. It was filmed in late 2019 and early 2020 outside of Atlanta.

