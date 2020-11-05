Review: Family drama turns pointlessly violent in errant 'Let Him Go'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A thoughtful family drama collides head-on with a dopey revenge thriller in "Let Him Go," a film which veers so far off track it winds up lost in the middle of nowhere.

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner give this shlock more credit than it deserves. The pair — Superman's parents in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" — play a Montana couple, George and Margaret Blackledge, who wind up in over their head when they attempt to take custody of their grandson. Blood is spilled, a fire is lit and "Let Him Go" makes a mockery of audience investment into what begins as a tranquil, soulful story.

The story picks up as the Blackledge's adult son dies in a horse riding accident. He leaves behind his wife, Lorna (Kayli Carter) and a young son, Jimmy.

Soon Lorna is remarried, but there's trouble. Margaret sees her new husband Donnie (Will Brittain) put his hands on Lorna and Jimmy, and before she can speak up, Donnie skips town with his wife and son in tow, with no farewell and no forwarding address.

Margaret and George head to North Dakota to track them down and pay a visit to their grandson. Their plan is to offer Lorna and her son a chance to move back to Montana and live with them on their ranch. What they — and audiences — don't expect is that Donnie is part of some small town hick mafia, the Weboy clan, and they have no plans to let young Jimmy go.

The Weboys — pronounced Whee-boys — are the kind of movie family that everyone in town knows and fears, law enforcement included. Inquests into their whereabouts tend to lead to answers along the lines of "don't you come 'round here lookin' for no Weboys, you best be turnin' around and headin' back to where you came from, ya hear?"

They're led by mama Blanche (Oscar nominee Lesley Manville, wildly over-the-top but at least having fun), who controls her boys (including Jeffrey Donovan's Bill) like an army of corn-fed cowboy goons. But their purpose, drive or influence is never explained. They're simply the captors from whom Jimmy and Lorna must be freed, the hurdles our heroes must clear.

"Let Him Go," adapted from Larry Watson's 2013 novel and written and directed by Thomas Bezucha ("The Family Stone"), quickly turns violent and silly, and any questions about its logic aren't even worth asking.

Its performances, however, save it from being a total washout. Costner, ever the cowboy and elegant in his lived-in ruggedness — he's 65-years-old, but it feels like he's been 65 for the last 20 years — is well-suited to this kind of neo-Western storytelling, although things get away from him when he's called on for action movie heroics.

But it's Lane who truly shines. Even as the movie turns into bullheaded pulp fiction, her quiet resolve stands out, and she gives her grieving mother and aching grandmother a sense of true pain and longing. Hang on to her and Costner, and let everything else go.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Let Him Go'

GRADE: C-

Rated R: for violence

Running time: 113 minutes