Review: Fight movie and family clichés abound down in 'Jungleland'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

There isn't a punch in "Jungleland" that wasn't pulled from some other scrappy story that came before it.

This overly familiar tale of a reluctant, down on his luck bareknuckle boxer and his dead-end brother who loves him but can't get out of his own way is a full 12 rounds of clichés, and the best intentions of stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell can't keep viewers from wanting to throw in the towel.

O'Connell is Lion Kaminski, a bruiser when he's fighting and a loser in every other aspect of his life. His hotheaded brother Stanley (Hunnam) is even worse: at least Lion has a skill to fall back on. Stanley is a hustler with his back perpetually against a wall, and he's ran his mouth one too many times in one too many situations. Together, they're running out of chances.

They get one more when they're sent across the country to compete in a boxing tournament in San Francisco with a big cash prize. The catch: they're ordered to deliver a teenage girl to some bad dudes in Reno along the way, and if they fail to make the drop-off, it's cement shoes (or whatever other mob phrase you want to use to fill in the blank) for all parties involved.

Of course there's hiccups on the road: escape attempts, a car wreck, bar fights, et al. The only surprising thing is the characters don't sit around their hotel rooms watching "Warrior" or "The Fighter" or any of the other movies from which "Jungleland" liberally cribs.

Director Max Winkler (2017's "Flower") certainly piles on the grit and grime, and the always intense Hunnam looks like he didn't bother bathing during filming. But "Jungleland's" biggest fight is with itself, and its inability to set itself apart from the better films that inspired it.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Jungleland'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for pervasive language, some sexual content, violence and nudity

Running time: 92 minutes

In theaters