Review: Drummer loses his hearing in immersive 'Sound of Metal'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

You've never heard a movie like "Sound of Metal."

The pounding drama takes viewers inside the head — and inside the ears — of Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed), a drummer in a hardcore metal duo, who suddenly loses his hearing and is forced to deal with the life-altering fallout.

Through filtering, muting, muffling and distorting, "Sound of Metal" becomes an immersive auditory experience, as viewers hear what Ruben hears (or doesn't hear), just as he does. Few films have done more to help viewers inhabit the sensory world of its lead character.

Director and co-writer Darius Marder frames Ruben's journey from the club circuit, where he plays with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) and travels between gigs in an RV, to the deaf community where he learns to cope with his new reality with the aid of a tough love leader, Joe (Paul Raci). Ruben begrudgingly learns American Sign Language but always has one foot out the door, as he believes he'll be saved by cochlear implant surgery and return to life as he knows it.

Ahmed ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), dyed blonde and heavily tatted up, does excellent work as a man whose entire world suddenly shifts from underneath him. He's a recovering addict and an outsider by nature — the "please kill me" tattoo on his chest is telling of his outlook on life — and he has a difficult time accepting the reality he is dealt. He fights it until he can't fight it anymore.

Marder (he co-wrote "The Place Beyond the Pines" with Derek Cianfrance, who co-writes here) traces Ruben's story through diagnosis, denial, and eventually acceptance. "Sound of Metal" leaves an impression that echoes long after it's over.

'Sound of Metal'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: language throughout and brief nude images

Running time: 120 minutes

On Amazon Prime Video