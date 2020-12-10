Best of 2020: The top 10 films in a year Hollywood would rather forget

Adam Graham

It was the year the movies took a knee.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit America in March, movie theaters were forced to shut their doors, which is how they spent much of the year. Blockbusters headed for the hills, choosing to wait out the crisis and promising to return once everything was okay again. And pop culture went on without them.

With the exception of concerts, no arm of the entertainment industry was worse-equipped to deal with COVID's realities and repercussions than the movies. It's a business dependent on hype and planning, where opening dates are staked out years in advance in order to create the biggest opening weekend bonanza possible. With theaters suddenly ripped out of the equation, everything was thrown into upheaval, which is where it remains today. Last week's news that Warner Brothers will bring its full 2021 theatrical release slate to home-streaming platform HBO Max shows the state of panic and uncertainty that currently surrounds Hollywood.

Movies were still released in 2020, lots of them, many of them great, but you had to know where to find them. They were sprinkled between the major streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime) and sent to premium Video on Demand services for a fee, but the confusion and lack of big titles created an apathy among viewers. They wanted to watch the new Bond movie or "Black Widow" but weren't able to, as their distributors kept them locked up, and so they turned elsewhere for entertainment.

As a result, movies weren't a part of the cultural conversation in 2020. Music had Taylor Swift, "Blinding Lights" and "WAP," TV and streaming had "Tiger King," "The Last Dance" and "The Queen's Gambit." Movies had people wanting their money back after they in good faith shelled out $30 to watch Disney's subpar remake of "Mulan" at home, a mistake that may have hurt the viability of paid premium showings at home, and the blockbuster that was supposed to save the business, "Tenet," was so confusing that even those who saw it could barely summarize what it was about.

But it wasn't all bad. It goes without saying that any list of 2020's best movies comes with a rather large asterisk attached to it, but these films managed to strike a nerve at a time of great unease, telling stories of tragedy and triumph that made the world feel a little more normal. As franchise fare stepped aside it created a space for talented young filmmakers to emerge and shine in ways they otherwise would not have been able. You very well may have missed these movies the first time around, but that's fine; time doesn't matter in a pandemic, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch up.

And movies still matter. Even if it feels like they took the year off, these ones didn't.

The 10 Best Movies of 2020

1. "Swallow" — Haley Bennett is mesmerizing in this fascinating, deeply unsettling tale of a young housewife who begins ingesting household objects — push pins, marbles, etc. — as part of a deep-rooted psychological disorder. Writer-director Carlo Mirabella-Davis' debut feature would be disturbing in any year; watching it at the beginning of the pandemic, when no one knew what was happening or what lied ahead, it perfectly captured the eerie dread of life in 2020. It's a cry for help into the void. (streaming via Showtime)

2. "Promising Young Woman" — The year's most savage, ice-cold thriller is a reckoning for the #MeToo movement. Carey Mulligan is vicious as a former med student hellbent on revenge not just for those who sexually assaulted her best friend, but for all men who take advantage of women in compromising situations. No film this year has sharper teeth than writer-director Emerald Fennell's debut feature; it's a pity audiences won't be able to squirm through it together in packed theaters. (available via On Demand services beginning Dec. 25)

3. "Dick Johnson is Dead" — In order to confront the inevitability of her father's death, filmmaker Kirsten Johnson acts out the death of her father, Dick, in numerous ways, with him as a willing participant. This offbeat documentary takes a prickly topic that no one wants to deal with — the death of a parent — and puts it front and center, forcing the tough conversation and bringing light to a dark subject. The result is a bold, moving celebration of life. (on Netflix)

4. "Spontaneous" — Teens won't stop exploding in "Spontaneous," a blood-splattered and surprisingly weighty teenage rom-com designed for an anxiety-riddled generation raised on school shootings. Katherine Langford's raw, wry performance as a high school student dealing with the sudden deaths of her peers is a major deal, and the darkly comic mood writer-director Brian Duffield creates gives off big "Heathers" vibes. Not to be missed. (available via On Demand)

5. "The Forty-Year-Old Version" — Writer-director-star Radha Blank comes of age in this engrossing portrait of an artist struggling to find her voice in a world that tells her, at 40, she has nothing relevant to say. Blank emerges as the hero of her underdog story which celebrates perseverance and the power of art. It may have taken her 40 years to arrive, but it was worth the wait. (on Netflix)

6. "Black Bear" — Aubrey Plaza gives her best performance to-date in this fractured mind-boggler about a troubled actress-turned director who goes on a retreat to work on story ideas for a new project. Writer-director Lawrence Michael Levine spins viewers around with a twist midway through that questions the reality of what came before and what comes after. It leaves viewers asking "what did I just watch?" in all the best ways. (available via On Demand)

7. "Father Soldier Son" — Filmmakers Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn could have had no idea what story they were going to capture when they started filming Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch and his two young sons as he returned home from Afghanistan. What emerges is a a gripping, emotional story of family, service, duty, destiny and tragedy. Pack some Kleenex, you're going to need 'em. (on Netflix)

8. "The Kid Detective" — Adam Brody is note-perfect as a washed-up former child detective, still holding on to his past glories while trudging through his early 30s. A new case allows him the chance to redeem himself, as a high school student (the excellent Sophie Nélisse) hires him to solve the murder of her boyfriend. Writer-director Evan Morgan has a blast in this revisionist gumshoe tale, playing with genre clichés while wholeheartedly embracing them and answering the question, "what if Encyclopedia Brown, but now?" "The Kid Detective" is a case worth taking. (available via On Demand services beginning Jan. 19)

9. "The Painter and the Thief" — The story of renowned Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova and Karl-Bertil Nordland, a thief caught on security cam stealing one of her works, is an unlikely tale of compassion, human connection and the healing power of art. Director Benjamin Ree captures raw moments of human emotion that are deeply powerful and send massive shockwaves. In a film about art, he creates a masterpiece. (on Hulu)

10. "Hubie Halloween" — By October what we all needed was a dumb Adam Sandler movie, and Sandler delivered with "Hubie Halloween," which marked a return to the silly fun of his early movies like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore" and "The Waterboy." It's a cameo-fest featuring Sandler's good buds and the Sandman puts on one of his annoying voices playing a guy who doesn't seem much more thought out than one of his "Weekend Update" characters. But it worked, and in 2020 when we badly craved something comforting and familiar, it delivered. Thank you, Hubie. (on Netflix)

10 more that just missed the cut: "The Outpost"; "Possessor: Uncut"; "The Willoughbys"; "Collective"; "Miss Juneteenth"; "The Broken Hearts Gallery"; "The Nest"; "Fatman"; "You Cannot Kill David Arquette"; "Nomadland"

