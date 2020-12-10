Review: 'The Prom' goes out of its way to please, and mostly succeeds

Adam Graham

An all-star cast sings, dances, sparkles and jazz hands its way through "The Prom," a self-aware, brightly colored glitter bomb that won't stop trying to please (and teach, and preach) until its final curtain closes.

If director Ryan Murphy ("Ratched," "The Politician," "Hollywood" — and that's just this year) knew when to leave well enough alone, well, then, he wouldn't be Ryan Murphy. "The Prom" overstays its welcome, yes, but there's enough showstopping magic packed inside it to accept its proposal and go along for the ride.

A cadre of self-important Broadway players — fading diva Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep), leading man Barry Glickman (James Corden), choir girl Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman) and former sitcom star turned bartender Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) — descend on a small town in Indiana when they hear its prom has been canceled after a female student (Jo Ellen Pellman) asked another female student to be her date. Their goal: Right this homophobic injustice! Their not-so-secret ulterior goal: get some good publicity for themselves to resuscitate their flagging careers.

"The Prom," based on the 2018 Broadway musical, pokes fun at the neediness of celebrities and occasionally falls victim to the very ideas it's sending up. It starts off with a bang and droops in the middle, and at two-plus hours runs at least 20 minutes longer than needed.

That's the bad part. The good part is Murphy's razzle-dazzle presentation and bold use of color — he's especially fond of turquoises and purples — creates a dynamic visual presentation that matches "The Prom's" sense of, well, glee. And the game cast members each get a chance to sign — including Keegan-Michael Key, who plays the small town principal who's a big fan of Dee Dee — with Rannells' shopping mall-set performance of "Love thy Neighbor" stealing the show.

Are there plot holes, inconsistencies and unfairly broad characterizations of Midwestern high school students? Yes, yes and you betcha. But like the characters at its center, "The Prom" aims to please, and simply won't stop until you throw up jazz hands in submission. Just try to resist.

'The Prom'

GRADE: B-

Rated PG-13: for thematic elements, some suggestive/sexual references and language

Running time: 132 minutes

On Netflix