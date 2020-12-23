'Wonder Woman 1984' director agrees with streaming strategy, for now

When Patty Jenkins made "Wonder Woman 1984," she could have had no idea how it would be rolling out to the world.

The sequel to 2017's hugely successful original — which took in more than $800 million worldwide, becoming the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman — was due to open in June and was poised to become one of the tentpoles of 2020's summer movie season.

Then COVID-19 hit, and the 2020 summer movie season took a knee. "Wonder Woman 1984" shuffled release dates several times, first to August then to October. It finally settled on a Christmas release date where, in an industry-shaking move, it will debut concurrently in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

In a movie world that is undergoing massive change, brought on by changing viewer habits and accelerated by the pandemic, "Wonder Woman 1984" is the biggest film yet to be released in theaters and at home at the same time. Following the "Wonder Woman" decision, Warner Bros. announced it would release its entire 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max the same day as those titles are released in theaters.

Jenkins — who went back and forth for weeks on the idea of allowing her movie to debut on a streaming platform — says she's now fully on board with the "Wonder Woman" release strategy, which surprises even herself.

"If you told me this a year ago, I never would have believed that I would be all for this," says Jenkins, during a video call earlier this month, just two days before it was announced she would helm the upcoming "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron." "The truth is my number one priority as a filmmaker is communion with audiences, at the right place and the right time for them. And so when we looked at all the options of what we could do with the film, there weren't any good options. Yeah, you know, keep pushing and pushing forever, and then come out at the same time as 40 other blockbusters?

"So the idea of prioritizing communion with audiences and saying, like, I'm craving something like this for Christmas, and if I'm craving it and I feel like it's it's something that I could give to other people, then I have to choose that over everything else," Jenkins says. "So in this particular case, with the rare movies that want to come out during a pandemic, I think it's a solution."

As for what it means for where the business is headed, Jenkins is more torn.

"I think we're all very scared that more people are going to jump on this bandwagon," says Jenkins, 49, who admits she would not have been able to make "Wonder Woman 1984," in its current form, on a streaming platform budget. "I still believe in the theatrical model. I also believe in other variations of things for different reasons, so you know, it's going to be an interesting Wild West, but what's new? It's like the Wild West with everything right now."

Jenkins, the daughter of a military father and a scientist mother, was born in the wild west of Victorville, California, about 90 miles north east of Los Angeles, and was raised in Lawrence, Kansas. After studying film at the American Film Institute, she cut her teeth on commercials and music videos, working on clips for everyone from Elton John and Madonna to Wu-Tang Clan, the Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy and more.

After directing several short films, she made her first feature, the micro-budgeted serial killer drama "Monster," in 2003, for which Charlize Theron picked up an Oscar for Best Actress and Jenkins won Best First Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards.

She spent the next decade working in TV, directing episodes of "Arrested Development," "Entourage," "The Killing" and more, before "Wonder Woman" came calling.

It was while working on "Wonder Woman" — which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, the Amazon warrior goddess who becomes Wonder Woman — that she began thinking about the sequel.

"It was all coming from what I was craving," says Jenkins, who wrote and directed the sequel, after directing and contributing to the script of the original. "It's what I wasn't getting to do with Wonder Woman the first time around, something that felt like the clean, poppy Wonder Woman of the '80s TV show. And I was craving Wonder Woman at her full power, and seeing how she would interact with the modern world."

Seeing Wonder Woman interact with the bad guys of the day is what helped shape Jenkins' story. Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva, Diana's co-worker who, out of jealousy, becomes the villainous Cheetah.

And "The Mandalorian's" Pedro Pascal plays Maxwell Lord, a TV shill with bad hair who seeks massive power and ends up hijacking the office of the President of the United States of America. Jenkins, for her part, swears Pascal's character isn't based on anyone in particular, despite heavy allusions to the current occupant of the White House.

"It's been shocking to people, but it really was not (based on Donald Trump)," Jenkins says. "When you do an '80s businessman, there's no way you don't stumble into comparisons. But honestly, I would have done the story differently if that's what it was. This was really born organically from Maxwell Lord, and then I wanted to put my spin on that by making him look like a duck and walk like a duck, but then making him an immigrant who's actually working very hard to appear to be something that he's not."

"Wonder Woman 1984" centers on themes of truth and being careful what you wish for, ideas which Jenkins says are relevant to today's world.

"I want this to be a fun movie and I want this to be a great time, but at the subtext you always want to be talking about something that's resonant in the world," says Jenkins. "We have been headed into a place for a long time where it's like we're living in two worlds, one where we're so distracted by so many things about ourselves, and meanwhile Rome is burning, like what's happening with the environment. So it was about that duality of stopping being so preoccupied with your own obsessions and looking at what's happening in the world."

Jenkins — who has a son, Asa, with her husband of 13 years, Sam Sheridan — says amid the craziness of 2020 and "Wonder Woman 1984's" release drama she was able to spend valuable time at home with her family and reconnect with her love of cooking.

But the slower pace of quarantine life is not necessarily something she'll be taking with her going forward.

"I'm getting really busy again, and my problem is I love my job, and my job is very time consuming," says Jenkins. "I wish I could slow down and enjoy things more, but the reason I can't is because I'm trying to make movies that I love."

