Review: Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut 'Falling' takes a tumble

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Willis, Lance Henriksen's character in the uncompromising but grating dementia drama "Falling," is one of the more unpleasant figures to be seen on screen in some time. He's a hateful, spite-filled, sexist, racist homophobe who is unapologetic in his antiquated views and unwilling to change for anybody.

Willis is representative of a certain generation of men who were raised not to show their emotions, became cold, closed off fathers and never had to open up to or for anyone. "Falling," the writing and directing debut of Viggo Mortensen, doesn't try to apologize for Willis, nor does it let him off the hook. But it also doesn't do anything to make you want to spend any time with the guy, and the film's inability to muster up any emotional connection to him makes it a drag to endure.

Mortensen plays John Peterson, Willis' son, who has known his dad for too many years to expect any kind of growth from the old man, and has built up emotional walls that he'll no longer let him tear down. So he takes him at face value, even when Willis is constantly saying things that deserve to land him a swift punch in the face.

Willis is in the early stages of dementia, so John brings him out to California to help find him a new home. Willis fights him every step of the way, berating John and his husband Eric (Terry Chen), and showing only a modicum of humanity to his granddaughter, Mönica (Gabby Velis). The movie plays out as a series of scenes of Willis offending anyone and everyone in sight, if not with his mouth than with his gas.

Mortensen, who drew from his own experiences with his mother's dementia for the film, switches back and forth between the present and the early 1960s, when Willis was younger but still a jerk. "Falling" is a brutally honest portrayal of the tragedy of dementia, and shows there's no warm and cuddly ending to be found in the lives it affects. It's a bold approach, but too often "Falling" comes off just as incorrigible as its lead character.

'Falling'

GRADE: C-

Rated R: for language throughout including offensive slurs, crude sexual references, brief sexuality and nudity

Running time: 112 minutes

On VOD Friday