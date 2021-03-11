Review: Hopkins, Colman shine in difficult but remarkable 'The Father'

Adam Graham

The horrors of dementia are laid bare in "The Father," a compassionate and elegantly composed drama about a man suffering from the debilitating disease.

In his accomplished debut feature, writer-director Florian Zeller puts viewers inside the head of a man in the throes of dementia, spelling out the confusion and dread of the situation in a way that's relatable and empathetic and helps build a bridge toward understanding.

Anthony Hopkins is Anthony, the father of the title, who lives by himself in a large flat in London. His daughter Anne ("The Favourite" Oscar winner Olivia Colman) is in the process of hiring a caretaker to live with him, while he just wants to go it alone without his daughter meddling in his business, which he lets her know in no uncertain terms.

Except his mind is starting to go. And rather than telling viewers that, Zeller shows us, by swapping out actors in key roles in Anthony's life and repeating scenes from different perspectives. Anne is later played by Olivia Williams, who then pops up in a different role. Reality slowly sifts itself, and time and locations loop back and reconnect as the big picture slowly starts to become more clear.

Zeller plays these tricks not in a gimmicky or a "gotcha" way, but to humanize the experience of memory loss, turmoil and disorientation that is a part of dementia. He's aided by a superb cast, whose efforts are seamless, and tight storytelling that never loses its focus. Over the last year, several movies — including "Dick Johnson is Dead" and "Falling" — have touched on dementia and its effects, but "The Father" is in a class of its own. It's a triumph.

'The Father'

GRADE: A-

Rated PG-13: for some strong language, and thematic material

Running time: 97 minutes

In theaters